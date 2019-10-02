Cormac cleans up with contract win

Cormac has been awarded a major cleaning contract for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

From this month, Cormac, which part of the Corserv group of companies, wholly-owned by Cornwall Council, will be provide a full suite of facility, property and maintenance management services, adding cleaning to the work already undertaken.

The contract was won after a competitive tender process and offers the Trust a one-stop solution.

Cormac will retain the previous contractor’s 23-strong workforce and as with its existing team, will pay all staff the living wage. The contract sees Cormac providing services across 28 of its health sites and offices in Cornwall.

Cormac says the living wage, set each year by the Living Wage Foundation, helps it retain a workforce that is valued and motivated, and at the same time helps it deliver a better-quality service. Since Cormac introduced the living wage earlier this year it continues to win new business, showing that paying people well is good for them, for business and the wider economy.

Al Hoare, Corserv’s central services director, said: “Winning this contract by competitive tender has proved that we can continue to grow our business by offering a high-quality service, at the right price while paying our staff a wage that covers the real cost of living.”

“We will bring our best in class cleaning practices and equipment to uphold safe procedures that mirror the Trust’s policies and criteria for cleaning, complying with NHS and CQC regulations.”

The award of the new contract covers all Foundation Trust freehold properties in Cornwall and will last for three years, with the option to extend by a further two years. This brings long term security for both staff and the business.