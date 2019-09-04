New homeless centre opens

Coastline Housing has officially opened its new homeless centre at Dudnance Lane in Pool.

The ribbon was officially cut by Angel, a client of the homeless service, along with his dog Alfie. He was joined by members of the Coastline board, staff, project partners and funders.

The new, purpose-built facility for Coastline’s Homeless Service is here thanks to match funding secured from Homes England and Cornwall Council. It is the culmination of ten years work identifying a new location to provide modern facilities and cost a total of £3 million to develop.

The centre brings together several services on one site – overnight crisis accommodation, a community hub with space for partner organisations, IT suite, a doctors’ surgery, training space and office facilities for staff.

Louise Beard, director of housing, assets and communities at coastline housing, said: “This centre will enable us to expand our services to those without a home of their own, keep them safe, and work with them to help them re-build their lives.

“We are incredibly proud to open this fantastic new facility.”