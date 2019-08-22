Cormac seeking construction specialists

Cormac is seeking construction specialists to help deliver £400 million worth of projects over the next four years.

Cornish highways, environment and civil engineering firm, Cormac, is looking for 30 additional professionals, ranging from engineers and CAD designers to geotechnical specialists and project managers to help deliver more than £400 million of work, including £100 million of new projects, over the next four years.

The expanding workforce is needed to help carry out the design, delivery, and maintenance of 2,760 miles of highway in Cornwall and undertake major infrastructure projects, including a number designed to protect and enhance the Cornish coast and countryside.

Cormac interim MD, Dominic Bostock, said: “We are passionate about improving the lives of the people in Cornwall and need the right people to bring their knowledge, skills and experience to our company to help us achieve this.”