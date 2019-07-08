Penzance High Street funding boost

Penzance High Street is one step closer to securing up to £25 million in Government funding to unlock a series of improvements, thanks to work led by the local community with support from Cornwall Council.

Following a bid to the national £675 million High Street Fund, Cornwall Council revealed that Penzance High Street has successfully moved on to the next stage of the process for consideration to secure up to £25 million to improve the high street for residents.

The final decision will be made once a detailed business case is developed for the specific projects in the town centre.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for culture, economy and planning, Bob Egerton, said: “Penzance High Street deserves this funding and we are delighted that, with the strong support from the local community, we have been able to put forward a strong bid that has reached the next round for consideration.

“We are very pleased that Penzance now has an exciting opportunity to progress to the next stage and we will work hard to ensure its success.”