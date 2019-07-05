A new £200k fund will help support and preserve Cornwall’s rich language, heritage and culture, communities minister Lord Bourne announced today (July 5).

In recognition of Cornish culture’s unique place in the UK, the funding will help deliver Cornish language education for adults and young people, tackle barriers to education around the traditions and heritage of Cornwall, and provide media and technology opportunities for learners and speakers of Cornish.

The funding is recognition of the importance of Cornish history and Cornwall’s distinct culture and heritage, and MHCLG is keen to continue to work with Cornwall Council and its partners to encourage its further development.

The new £200k funding from the Government will sit alongside money from local partners to help promote Cornwall’s rich language, culture and heritage.

The announcement has been welcomed by Cornwall Council.

Portfolio holder for culture, economy and planning, Bob Egerton, said: “Cornwall has a truly unique heritage and we welcome the funding announcement, which will allow us to preserve, share and develop our distinct culture and identity.

“The money will be used to help us support the development of a Cornish language programme and support the implementation of the Cornish National Minority Education Action Plan, all keys to unlocking the passion and protecting our culture for future generations.”

Cornwall Councillor for St Germans and Landulph and chair of the Cornwall Council led Cornish Minority Working Group, Jesse Foot, said: “Being recognised as a national minority means that the Cornish have the right to express, preserve, share and develop our distinct culture and identity.

“We’ve been working hard with limited resources to raise awareness of the Cornish as a national minority. This new funding announcement means that we can continue to work to support projects that help us do that. Since being awarded minority status in 2014 much has been achieved but there is still more to do including pressing for the right for the Cornish to be given the chance to identify themselves as Cornish in the 2021 Census.”