MP backing net zero goal

Local MP Sarah Newton has today announced her support for a 10 Minute Rule Bill, due to be tabled next week by Alex Chalk MP, mandating that the UK reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The member for Truro and Falmouth said: “I am delighted to be part of the team bringing in this Bill. The science is clear that we need to go for net zero, or we risk reaching irreversible tipping points.

“Setting this goal isn’t just about ending the UK’s contribution to climate change. Net zero is also a significant economic opportunity. The low carbon economy is growing two or three times faster than the rest of the mainstream economy, with almost 400,000 people working in these industries already. So, I fully support this Bill and look forward to seeing it introduced in Westminster on Tuesday.”

In 2008, the UK passed the Climate Change Act committing the UK to reducing our emissions by 80% by 2050 (on 1990 levels). Last year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a report which outlined why it is so important to limit warming to 1.5C.

The UK Government has since instructed its independent statutory adviser, the Committee on Climate Change, to look at this in more detail, and is expected to report back on May 2 on how the UK can reach net zero emissions.

Alex Chalk MP’s Bill aims to commit the UK to reducing its greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050 which means any lingering emissions are balanced out by, for example, planting trees which suck carbon out of the atmosphere as they grow.