Truro company in Parliamentary Review

A Truro healthcare business has featured in The Parliamentary Review.

Co-chaired by Lord Blunkett and Lord Eric Pickles, The Parliamentary Review is considered a bastion of political insight which serves as a guide to industry best practice.

This analysis is communicated across a variety of editions, each of which covers a single UK policy sector; these include but are not limited to finance, education, environment, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

Health and Care at Home, which is based at the Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre, delivers premium nursing and care services. In this year’s Review, CEO Dr Clive Acraman discusses what it is they do and how they have been successful in doing it.

Theresa May and Professor Ted Baker, the chief inspector of hospitals, appear alongside a small number of relevant individuals and organisations from the care sector. Topics discussed in the Care Review include CMA’s care homes market study, care home bed losses, wage pressures and tougher legal liability for corporate providers.

Health and Care at Home’s article can be viewed here.