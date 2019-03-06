The potential for Cornwall to be a global resource for mining operations, including high-technology metals, is being showcased at the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention this week.

Cornwall Trade & Investment has been invited to attend PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) 2019 Convention in Toronto alongside the Department of International Trade (DIT) to launch Cornwall’s mining sector as one of the UK’s ‘High Potential Opportunities’.

High Potential Opportunities, or HPOs, are part of the UK Government’s drive to attract more overseas investment and trade opportunities to the UK by showcasing national sector strengths and skills to global investors.

The HPO means Cornwall’s abundance of high-technology metals and mineral deposits including tin, tungsten, lithium and silver will be promoted as a globally-significant resource with huge investment potential.

And Cornwall’s rich mining history spanning centuries of exploration has created a legacy of world-leading expertise, a strong skills base and highly experienced supply chain to support any inward investor.

Nicola Lloyd, director of Cornwall Trade & Investment, said: “The Department of International Trade’s recognition of the opportunities within Cornwall’s mining sector will provide significant opportunities to accelerate growth in the next generation of mining.

“Cornwall Trade & Investment are delighted to be working alongside DIT to promote the HPO to a global audience and to continue to collaborate with the existing mining industry in Cornwall to identify opportunities for inward investment and international trade.”

Glenn Caplin, chief executive of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, which drives economic growth in the area, welcomed the launch and said: “Cornwall’s natural resources and mining expertise are among our defining characteristics and mining is a big growth opportunity.

“Global demand for new electronics and battery storage technology is driving exploration and Cornwall is well placed to help meet demand for ethically, environmentally and securely-sourced metals.”