Bloom time for chamber

Bloom Procurement Services has been unveiled as Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s latest Business Partner.

Bloom is a national organisation which specialises in bringing together buyers and suppliers to help the public sector buy professional services. It works with closely with Cornwall Council managing its requirements for consultancy services.

Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, commented: “Our Business Partners understand the vital role that Cornwall Chamber of Commerce plays in inspiring, connecting and influencing the business community.

“The Business Partners themselves are key players in the Cornish economy and share a desire – and a benefit – in seeing Cornwall prosper. Their financial contribution helps to maintain the chamber’s independence and their involvement adds value to the chamber brand and its weight as the ‘voice of business’ in Cornwall.”

The Chamber and Bloom are holding a breakfast event next month. Attendance at the event will help local businesses get accredited as a Bloom supplier from where they will also receive updates on any forthcoming opportunities. For more details email naomi@cornwallchamber.co.uk