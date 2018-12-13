Sustainability on Council agenda

Crucial plans for a sustainable Cornwall will be up for discussion when the Cabinet meets next week at New County Hall.

The authority’s long-term capital investment plan, the purchase of homes to be used as emergency accommodation, changes to Cornwall’s waste collections, and a proposal to purchase and bring back into use a historic Penzance town centre building are all set to be debated.

Another paper due for discussion is the future funding of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, which could see the first increase in crossing prices in almost a decade.

Prices on the bridge, which is jointly owned by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, have not risen since 2010, and, under the terms of the Tamar Bridge Act, must be approved by the Secretary of State before they can implemented.

The money generated by the tolls is used for bridge maintenance, and to subsidise the cost of the Torpoint Ferry service, which is vital to the economy of south east Cornwall.

The cabinet will meet at the Trelawney Room in New County Hall on Tuesday, December 18 at 10am.

Members of the public are welcome to attend cabinet meetings in person or watch the meeting live via a webcast on the council’s website.