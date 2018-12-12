Smartline data launch

The Smartline project will be officially releasing information gathered during the first year of its ground-breaking programme to key stakeholders and businesses at a special event at Heartlands in the New Year.

This will be the first time the data has been shared publicly and project organisers are inviting local businesses to come along and find out how they could use it.

Set up in March 2017, the three-year project, led by the University of Exeter in partnership with Coastline Housing Ltd, Cornwall Council and Volunteer Council, is exploring how technology can be used to improve the health and wellbeing of local communities.

The data, which has been collected from environmental sensors fitted in 290 homes in the Camborne, Pool, Redruth area, covers gas and electricity usage, housing temperature, air quality, humidity levels and water consumption. The project is also collecting health and wellbeing data relating to communities and volunteering.

The aim of the event is to share the information collected over the past 12 months and provide guidance on how businesses can access and use this information to design better systems for managing homes in the future, and for inventing new products and services.

“Cornwall is leading the way in producing this cutting-edge research” said Dr Tim Taylor, senior lecturer in the University of Exeter Medical School and Smartline principal investigator.

“By sharing our data we can support businesses to come up with new ways to improve people’s day to day lives and we would encourage them to come along to our launch event and find out more.”

The launch event will be led by academics from the University of Exeter who will be demonstrating the information and outlining what has been learned. They will also showcase the tools and techniques used to find patterns in the data.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to hear a keynote speech from David Beardmore, commercial director at The Open Data Institute and to take part in networking and workshop sessions.

News of the Smartline research is attracting interest from companies and organisations from around the world. The team has already been approached by businesses in Hong Kong and Norway who are interested in using the data and is expecting further requests for information over the coming weeks.

The event is being held between 1pm and 4pm on January 16 and anyone interested in taking part can book a place by clicking here.