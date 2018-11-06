Hot topics for Council cabinet

Hosting a world-class cycling race and the integration of children’s services are just two of the wide range of topics due for discussion when Cornwall Council’s cabinet committee meets tomorrow.

Other subjects to be covered at the meeting (Nov 7) include the authority’s performance for the first six months of the year and plans to safeguard Cornwall’s natural minerals.

A bid to host the opening stage of the 2020 Tour of Britain cycling race is being considered by the Council. A report prepared for the meeting details how the majority of costs could be covered by sponsorship, while the event could bring an economic boost worth more than £3 million for the area.

Councillor Bob Egerton, portfolio holder for planning and economy, said: “The chance to showcase Cornwall’s glorious countryside through the worldwide coverage of Britain’s largest free-to-watch sporting event represents a real opportunity for us.

“The benefits it could bring are not just financial, it would also help raise the profile of cycling in Cornwall and motivate people to lead healthier, more active lives.”

Also due for discussion are plans to integrate children’s education, health and social care services into a single entity.

Sally Hawken, portfolio holder for children and wellbeing, said: “This change will allow us to further improve the quality and effectiveness of services for children, young people and families in Cornwall.

“At present, the access to support that the most vulnerable people need can be fragmented, and by making this change, we can provide a more effective, streamlined service.”

The latest performance reports from the Council will also be discussed at the meeting. These quarterly reviews offer a chance to see where the council is performing well, and to spot problem areas quickly and to deal with them.

Also set for discussion is the Minerals Safeguarding Development Plan, a planning document which looks at ensuring we use our natural mineral resources in a sustainable manner to ensure their benefits will continue for generations to come.