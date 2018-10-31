Stadium for Cornwall update

The partners behind the Stadium for Cornwall project have issued an update on the progress of the scheme.

Cornwall Council agreed earlier this year to provide £3 million of funding towards construction of the stadium on the condition that it was matched by central Government.

It had been anticipated that confirmation of this would be made in this week’s Budget. But while no announcement was forthcoming, the Cornish Pirates say they and other stadium partners “remain optimistic” that the funding will be in place before the end of the year.

The statement reads:

“The Stadium for Cornwall partners were made aware ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget on Monday, October 29 that the Stadium for Cornwall funding request was unlikely to be referenced directly.

Continued dialogue on the economic, social and health benefits of the Stadium for Cornwall has been ongoing with local and national stakeholders, in particular, colleagues at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Sport England.

These positive discussions mean that partners remain optimistic that a national funding agreement will be in place later this year, or very early in 2019, to match the £3 million of public investment already agreed by Cornwall Council.

Work on the development of the Stadium for Cornwall continues apace with several key local appointments recently made to develop the design detail before tenders are issued for construction. These include Truro-based Cornwall Archaeological Unit, Ward Williams Associates (WWA), cost consultants based in Threemilestone, SDS – Mechanical & Electrical Engineers, based in Plymouth and WSP/Cornwall Environmental Consultants (CEC) based in Truro/ Allet.”