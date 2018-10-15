The new Enterprise Space for Advanced Manufacturing (ESAM) has formally been opened.

More than 60 representatives of Cornwall’s business community attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at ESAM, which is the flagship development on St Austell’s Carluddon Technology Park.

Cllr Bob Egerton, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for Planning and Economy, said: “This new workspace, situated in an area steeped in Cornwall’s industrial history, is now open for business. It has the potential to create up to 75 new jobs and significant benefits to the local economy by attracting businesses from Cornwall and beyond.

“Businesses and people working there will be able to draw inspiration from the quality of the new built environment that is being created and the spectacular landscape that surrounds them.

“I would encourage anyone in this sector, whether they have an established business or are looking to get a new project off the ground, to come and have a look at this new space and the potential it offers.”