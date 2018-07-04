A public meeting will be held this month to give the public an opportunity to give their views on a planning application for a heliport in Penzance.

Members of the Council’s strategic planning committee will be at the meeting at St John’s Hall in Penzance on July 23 (6pm) to hear what people have to say about the proposed heliport.

No decision will be taken at the public meeting. A decision will be made on the planning application at the strategic planning committee’s meeting to be held on August 2.

Find full details by searching PA16/09346 on the online planning register.