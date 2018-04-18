MP backs SMEs for Government contracts

Truro and Falmouth MP Sarah Newton has backed tough new measures to help small businesses win contracts with central government.

She said: “I grew up in a small, family business outside Falmouth and know they are the backbone of our society providing jobs and vital services.

“Now an important part of my work as an MP is to help them break down barriers to growth and find and access new opportunities that could come from securing a government contract.”

The Government’s package of new measures includes proposals to exclude suppliers from major Government procurements if they cannot demonstrate fair and effective payment practices with their subcontractors and allowing subcontractors to have greater access to buying authorities to report poor payment performance.

Further requirements mean suppliers will have to advertise subcontracting opportunities via the Contracts Finder website, and to provide the Government with data showing how businesses in their supply chain, including small businesses, are benefiting from supplying to central government.

The Prime Minister has also written to members of her cabinet to nominate a Small Business Champion minister in each department to ensure that SMEs are given a fair opportunity.

This package of measures is designed to ensure that more businesses – including smaller firms – will be able to supply goods and services to the public sector, while also making public procurement more transparent.