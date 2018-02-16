Cornwall Council’s strategic planning committee has voted to approve the Penvose Student Village plans.

Mark Dawes, from CAD Architects, who is working with the development company behind the scheme, said: “After 18 months of continuous hard work we are delighted that the councillors recognised the benefits of Penvose Student Village for the towns of Falmouth and Penryn and today granted approval for the scheme.

“We now look forward to working diligently with Falmouth University and Cornwall Council to developing an exemplar scheme.

“We would like to thank Save Our Falmouth, Save Kernick Industrial Estate, Smithick Ward Residents Association, Falmouth Town Council and other groups for their strong support, and we look forward to working with them as we bring the scheme to fruition.

“We have worked hard to engage with the local community to understand the issues around housing and student numbers, which enabled us to provide a viable solution, so to get overwhelming support from the councillors was fantastic.”