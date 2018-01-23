Rothwell leaving LEP role

Sandra Rothwell, the chief executive of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, has announced that she is to step down from the post at the end of March.

Rothwell will also leave her role as service director for economic growth at Cornwall Council, a position she has held jointly with the LEP post since 2016.

The LEP will shortly begin a recruitment process for an interim chief executive with a view to making a permanent appointment later this year. This role will continue to be combined with the service director post at the Council.

Explaining the reasons behind her departure, she said: “After over 15 years in economic development in Cornwall working in partnership between the public and private sectors, including seven with the LEP since its inception, I’ve decided that the time is right to strike out and do something new.

“I truly believe we are on the cusp of transformational change in our economy and I have huge confidence that our passionate business community, combined with the strong partnership we have in place at the LEP and the Council, will take those opportunities forward now and in the future.”

Chairman of the LEP, Mark Duddridge, paid tribute to Rothwell, saying: “Sandra has been instrumental in the economic development landscape in Cornwall for many years – more recently getting the LEP in a leadership position with many aspects of Government. That is a huge achievement.

“Today Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are in a strong position – evidenced most recently by our widely welcomed ’10 Opportunities’ prospectus. We are well-placed to deliver the UK’s first Spaceport, which itself is linked to two successful Enterprise Zones; we are about to be the first non-metropolitan area to launch our own business investment fund, and we were evidenced as a leading player in the recent Industrial Strategy and Work & Health Green Paper by Government.

“We will be sad to see Sandra go, but we wish her all the best. She will be leaving the LEP with a clear sense of purpose and a strong team committed to the continued growth of our economy.”