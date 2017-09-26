Councillor numbers set to be slashed

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England said today (Sep 26) that from 2021, Cornwall Council should have 87 councillors, down from the current 123.

Today’s announcement follows an electoral review of Cornwall Council being carried out by the Commission to recommend the number of councillors and re-draw ward boundaries across Cornwall.

Cllr Malcolm Brown, the chairman of the Council’s Electoral Review Panel, said: “The number of councillors that should be on Cornwall Council from 2021 has been highly controversial ever since the Boundary Commission started its review last year.

“Many people in Cornwall, and a minority of Cornwall Councillors, have always wanted the number of councillors to be reduced significantly from the present size of 123, so the Commission’s proposal for there to be only 87 councillors has drawn some support.

“However, the majority of Cornwall Councillors, both before and after this year’s elections, strongly favoured a council size of 99 or more. The vast majority of Parish and Town Councils also want Cornwall Council to have 99 councillors or more. It’s disappointing the Boundary Commission has ignored their views. This is a very sad day for the representation of local people in Cornwall.”