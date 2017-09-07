£40M European funding call

A new European funding call has been made to enhance the competiveness of small and medium sized businesses in Cornwall.

Up to £40 million is now available through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The funding forms part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme, building on Convergence funding to deliver economic regeneration from 2014-2020.

This call, which closes on November 10, specifically aims to address three business support areas – new projects, project enhancement and workspace.

For full details of the call, click here.