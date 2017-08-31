Brexit role for Council chief

Cornwall Council CEO Kate Kennally has been appointed as an expert member on an advisory commission on how to safeguard public services as the UK leaves the European Union.

Launched by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy, the Brexit Advisory Commission on Public Services plans to examine how risks can be mitigated and opportunities seized to make public services “more flexible, effective and sustainable” following Brexit.

The commission has said it will seek to shape Government negotiation choices in order to protect and boost the sustainability of public services.

It will focus its activity on three main research themes: the fiscal and funding landscape, enhancing policy to boost outcomes and capacity to deliver and transform.

The commission will share “practical insight” on the risks and opportunities for public services, host a series of public debates and publish a final recommendation document as negotiations come to a close.

Kennally said: “It is an honour to be appointed to this role as a voice for public services following Brexit. The referendum outcome highlighted frustration with how responsive public bodies are to responding to local priorities.

“That creates a challenge that public sector leaders must respond to – in looking at how to reinvigorate grass roots political engagement and trust and in building local economies which create opportunity for all.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the commission to tackle some of these challenges and embracing the opportunities Brexit provides for local government and public services.”