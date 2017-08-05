Cornwall’s crumbling road network is set to receive a multi-million pound makeover.

Improvements and repairs will be made to 53 local road routes across the Duchy after Cornwall Council successfully secured £5 million in funding from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Local routes – the more frequently used B, C and U roads known as the 3A network – stand to benefit from the funding boost, which will largely focus on maintenance work.

Andy Stevenson, Cornwall Council’s head of highways and infrastructure, said: “These are strategically important roads that connect places and people, but also ensure businesses and local economies are supported.

“This funding will see maintenance programmes, renewal of the carriageway, footways or cycleways and improved drainage – it’s an investment in ensuring our roads have better longevity.”