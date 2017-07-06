Michelin starred chef Paul Ainsworth has given his backing to Cornwall Council’s new Product of Cornwall Scheme.

One of Ainsworth’s trusted suppliers, Padstow Kitchen Garden, has joined Colin Carter Eggs, The Cornish Farmhouse Bacon Company and Scorse Foods as one of the first members of the initiative

Ross Geach, owner of Padstow Kitchen Garden, said: “My family has been farming at Trerethern Farm for over 170 years. I am proud of my farming heritage and the Cornish produce I grow. The Product of Cornwall scheme is a great way for me to promote the provenance of my produce to my customers and the public.”

One of Geach’s many customers, Chef Paul Ainsworth also recognised the benefits of the scheme. He said: “I’m pleased to see Padstow Kitchen Garden has been accredited with Cornwall Council’s new Product of Cornwall scheme.

This scheme is important as it promotes our local producers and their high quality produce, and being audited by Cornwall Trading Standards means we can rely on their Cornish provenance. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Ross and other Cornish producers that join the scheme.”

Product of Cornwall promotes and protects Cornwall’s primary produce such as livestock, meat, fish, fruit & vegetables, flowers, plants and minerals. It ensures that anything bearing the logo will be entirely Cornish.

If you are interested in joining the scheme or have any questions, contact Cornwall Council’s Public Protection Business Advice Hub on 0300 1234 123.