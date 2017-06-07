Council confirms cabinet roles

Cornwall Council Leader Adam Paynter has today formally confirmed the members of the authority’s new cabinet and the allocation of the individual portfolios.

The membership of the cabinet, which reflects the alliance between the Independent and Liberal Democrat groups to form the new administration, comprises five Lib Dems and five Independents.

The economy portfolio has been given to Bob Egerton, who ran his own printing business in Plymouth for 13 years before joining Truro College Business Centre as a business adviser. He stepped down from that role shortly before being elected to Cornwall Council for the first time in 2009.

“I am pleased to be joining the cabinet and taking on responsibility for planning and economics,” he said. “These are important areas for the Council and for all of Cornwall. I look forward to making a positive contribution, working closely with my cabinet colleagues and other stakeholders.

Andrew Mitchell, who held the economy portfolio from 2005-2009, returns to the cabinet with responsibility for Homes.

The five Liberal Democrat councillors nominated to the cabinet and their portfolio areas are:

Adam Paynter: (Launceston North and North Petherwin) – Leader

(Launceston North and North Petherwin) – Leader Rob Rotchell: (Camelford) – Adults

(Camelford) – Adults Geoff Brown: (Newquay Central) – Transport

(Newquay Central) – Transport Edwina Hannaford: (Looe West, Lansallos and Lanteglos) – Neighbourhoods

(Looe West, Lansallos and Lanteglos) – Neighbourhoods Sue James: (St Just in Penwith) – Environment and Public Protection.

The five Independent councillors nominated to the cabinet are:

Julian German: (Roseland) – Deputy Leader and Resources

(Roseland) – Deputy Leader and Resources Andrew Mitchell: (St Ives West) – Homes

(St Ives West) Homes Mike Eathorne Gibbons: (Ladock, St Clement and St Erme) – Customers

(Ladock, St Clement and St Erme) – Customers Bob Egerton: (Probus, Tregony and Grampound) – Planning and Economy

(Probus, Tregony and Grampound) Planning and Economy Sally Hawken: (Liskeard East) – Children and Wellbeing

“I am delighted to announce the members of the cabinet and the portfolios they will hold which reflect the balance of our priorities“ said Council leader Adam Paynter. “The majority of the cabinet are new to the role and will bring new ideas to the table.

“There is also a good spread geographically with councillors from across the duchy from Launceston and Liskeard in the east to St Just in the far west.”

Deputy Leader Julian German said “I am pleased that we have formed a talented cabinet to take Cornwall Council forward in the best interests of the residents of Cornwall.”