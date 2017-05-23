New Cornwall Council Leader named

Adam Paynter, the Leader of the Liberal Democrat group and the Councillor for the Launceston North and North Petherwin electoral division, has been elected as the new Leader of Cornwall Council.

Paynter, who was proposed by Independent Group Leader, Andrew Mitchell, and seconded by Malcolm Brown, the Liberal Democrat member for St Austell Bethel, thanked members for putting their trust in him and said he would work with all members irrespective of the party they represented to do the very best for Cornwall.

With no single group in overall political control following the elections on May 5, the new Council administration has been formed through an alliance of the Independent and Liberal Democrat groups.

“This is a new council with new talent and will be different from the one it replaces,” Paynter said. “I will lead by example to ensure that we balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community. I will be accessible and transparent. I will act with honesty and integrity. I will build on the ambition of the previous Council to ‘close the gap’ for residents – to improve their life opportunities.”

Paynter has been a member of the Council since its inception in 2009 and prior to this was a member of the former Cornwall County Council for eight years. He has held many positions in the Council, including the Cabinet Member for Environment and Heritage and the Shadow Cabinet Member for public protection. Most recently he was the Deputy Leader of the Council and the Cabinet Member for Resources in the previous administration.

Julian German, the Independent Member for the Roseland, has been appointed as the Deputy Leader of the Council, was the Cabinet Member for Economy and Culture in the previous administration.

He said: “I am humbled to serve as Deputy Leader of Cornwall Council. I will do my very best for the residents of Cornwall.”

The remaining eight members of the Cabinet will be announced at a later date.