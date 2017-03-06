Success in simplifying regulation

Cornwall Council’s regulators have announced a 16.5% increase in the number of businesses contacting them for support in 2016.

The Council is attributing the rise to the introduction of its Business Regulatory Support service, which launched last January to offer businesses a single point of contact for advice on regulations, from food hygiene and licensing to planning and fire safety.

In 2016, over 7,233 businesses contacted Cornwall Council for advice on regulation, compared to 6,209 in 2015. There was a particular increase in start-up businesses seeking help, with 75% of new food businesses receiving advice from the Council’s regulatory teams, compared to only 12% in 2015.

The Business Regulatory Support service came about as a result of business feedback channelled through the Better Business for All partnership, driven by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP. Better Business for All aims to improve the way regulation is delivered to help Cornwall’s businesses grow.

Responding to feedback from Cornwall’s businesses that the Council’s regulatory services were difficult to access, Better Business for All brought about a simpler approach. For the first time, businesses now have a single point of contact for regulatory support.

Julian German, the Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, said:

“I am delighted to have led on Better Business for All for Cornwall Council’s Cabinet. Businesses are finding the Business Regulatory Support Service helpful in providing advice which helps them save money and run a more efficient business.

“The new service is helping Cornwall’s start-up businesses get it right first time.”

LEP board director, Sarah Trethowan, added: “We are very pleased to see the positive response that the Business Regulatory Support service has had in its first year. By offering an excellent service, regulators can play a key role in helping Cornwall’s businesses grow and compete.”