Cornwall presents Brexit hopes

Westminster MPs were in Cornwall yesterday, gathering evidence about the economic challenges and opportunities of Brexit for Cornwall.

The House of Commons cross-party Committee on Exiting the EU, chaired by former Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn MP, heard from a number of business and council leaders, including Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, and LEP chairman, Mark Duddridge.

The hearings form part of the committee’s inquiry into the UK’s negotiating objectives for withdrawal from the EU and are part of a programme of visits to different parts of the UK that the committee is undertaking. The MPs want to gather a range of views about Brexit, what it means for different areas, and what our future relationship with the EU should look like.

“It has been a very worthwhile day,” said Council Leader, John Pollard afterwards. “Until they come to hear first hand they cannot understand how much we are doing or the special circumstances in Cornwall.”