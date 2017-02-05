£5.4M transport hub investment

Up to £5.4 million of European funding has been secured to create a modern transport hub to serve west Cornwall.

The European Regional Development Funding (ERDF) has been matched by £4.69 million of investment from Cornwall Council and the Growth Deal and will be used to develop the area around St Erth railway station.

The Multi Modal Hub project will connect the Cornwall rail main line, A30 Trunk road, St. Ives rail park and ride service and the strategic Cornwall bus network and support adjacent employment space.

The project is expected to complete in summer 2018.

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “I’m really pleased we have secured this important investment that will support our residents to commute into and out of west Cornwall to access jobs and to be able to enjoy the fantastic environment. It also has the added bonus of enhancing the transport offer to the tourists we welcome each year which should reduce congestion on the roads.”

Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, Bert Biscoe, added: “This significant investment is not only welcome, but indicative of the way in which EU investment continues to help Cornwall set up the structures it needs to foster a positive and enduring economy.

“It will provide a modern public transport focus that will be a key part of the new single public transport system for Cornwall, and will alleviate traffic pressures on St Ives and the surrounding villages. It will be important to ensure that the infrastructure and landscaping fit in with their surroundings, supporting St Erth and merging easily into this important rural setting, taking as little good quality farmland as possible.”