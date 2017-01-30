Cornwall Council has set out plans for a new energy future for Cornwall which, it claims, will see lower energy bills, greener and more affordable homes and transport, and the potential development of a new locally-owned energy company.

The vision for Cornwall’s Energy Future, approved by the Council’s Cabinet last week, identifies ambitious targets for 2030 which are designed to ensure that residents, communities and the local economy all benefit from the low carbon energy transition.

These include:

Reducing fuel poverty to 5% (fuel poverty currently stands at just under 15% in Cornwall)

Meeting 100% of Cornwall’s electricity demand from renewable and low carbon sources

Increasing the proportion of Cornwall’s energy ‘spend’ that is retained within the local economy to 30%

Increasing the proportion of Cornwall’s energy that is owned locally to 50%

Reducing fuel bills by 20%

Creating at least 4,000 new jobs

It also includes the possibility of creating a Cornwall energy company which, the Council says, would improve fuel security and ensure that the financial benefits of generating and providing renewable energy are retained locally.

“Cornwall has a long history at the forefront of green energy,” said Julian German, the Council’s cabinet member for economy and culture.

“From the first commercial wind farm 25 years ago to the country’s first devolution agreement to focus on clean energy innovation, Cornwall has led the way towards a low carbon economy.

“While we recognise these significant successes, we now need to look to the future to maintain Cornwall’s position and push for greater benefits for our residents, businesses and communities from the energy transition.

“I am pleased that the Cabinet has supported the vision for Cornwall’s Energy Future which will help us to deliver these benefits.”