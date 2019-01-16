Audio: Chamber CEO on Brexit vote

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce CEO Kim Conchie has been responding to last night’s Brexit vote defeat. He says that with businesses unlikely to get a steer from our elected leaders any time soon, business leaders should just get on with it and carry on regardless.
A month ago you were saying that your members backed Mrs May’s deal and were urging our MPs to support it!
After last nights vote, I think it is extremely unlikely that our politicians and the EU will be able to agree on an alternative before 29/03/19, which means unless we stop the whole process then No Deal is happening. That means WTO terms. When I ask my member businesses whether they understand the implications of that, none of them do. But we know more than our politicians?