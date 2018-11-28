Cornwall Chamber chief executive Kim Conchie has written an open letter to Cornwall’s six MPs urging them to back the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

Conchie says businesses have had enough uncertainty and, albeit begrudgingly, want to just “get on with it”.

The EU referendum result has shaken the business world, creating uncertainty and numerous theories about what will happen next.

After conducting anecdotal research, the chamber has sent an open letter to Cornwall’s MPs urging them to “get on and implement the deal Theresa May and the team have negotiated”.

The letter in full is replicated below:

Dear Members of Parliament,

Whilst Cornwall is experiencing a skills shortage and uncertainty around its post-EU funding, Chamber of Commerce has listened to its membership to reflect the voice of business regarding the Brexit deal. Businesses have needed clarity for some time and I write to you to speak on behalf of business.

In response to Mrs May’s proposed Brexit deal, our membership says a begrudging ‘get on with it’. We all knew leaving the EU Club was not going to be easy. Our referendum result was not a popular decision in Europe. For people to suggest now that our civil servants and politicians who have been working on this for months have missed something that the EU negotiators would have let slip through is ridiculous. Let’s get on and implement the deal Theresa May and the team have negotiated. Business needs clarity; and this deal at last provides a way ahead.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s community of businesses still need clarity and precision on the terms of trade they will face with the EU and are prepared to get on with it.

With all best wishes for this new phase,

Kim Conchie,

CEO Cornwall Chamber of Commerce