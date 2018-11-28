Cornwall Chamber chief executive Kim Conchie has written an open letter to Cornwall’s six MPs urging them to back the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.
Conchie says businesses have had enough uncertainty and, albeit begrudgingly, want to just “get on with it”.
The EU referendum result has shaken the business world, creating uncertainty and numerous theories about what will happen next.
After conducting anecdotal research, the chamber has sent an open letter to Cornwall’s MPs urging them to “get on and implement the deal Theresa May and the team have negotiated”.
The letter in full is replicated below:
Dear Members of Parliament,
Whilst Cornwall is experiencing a skills shortage and uncertainty around its post-EU funding, Chamber of Commerce has listened to its membership to reflect the voice of business regarding the Brexit deal. Businesses have needed clarity for some time and I write to you to speak on behalf of business.
In response to Mrs May’s proposed Brexit deal, our membership says a begrudging ‘get on with it’. We all knew leaving the EU Club was not going to be easy. Our referendum result was not a popular decision in Europe. For people to suggest now that our civil servants and politicians who have been working on this for months have missed something that the EU negotiators would have let slip through is ridiculous. Let’s get on and implement the deal Theresa May and the team have negotiated. Business needs clarity; and this deal at last provides a way ahead.
Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s community of businesses still need clarity and precision on the terms of trade they will face with the EU and are prepared to get on with it.
With all best wishes for this new phase,
Kim Conchie,
CEO Cornwall Chamber of Commerce
I think a people’s vote is the way most individuals want to go but Kim is representative of what is best for the business community. An imperfect deal is better than no deal
Not from what I hear, from the very many businesses I meet.
Well said Kim. Don’t forget that apart from Truro & Falmouth all other constituencies in Cornwall voted by a majority to leave. I was very disappointed to hear that one MP in Cornwall supported a new leader election at a crucial time in the Brexit negotiations. Shame on this person after all the hard work Theresa May has done.
Wow – were I to say such a thing supposedly representing the interests of my members I would cause a huge rift. I know that the thousands of members we have, would take the view “Not in my name”. I wonder what this anecdotal research consisted of, when Cornwall Chamber has such a small membership in the first place. I don’t believe Kim, has the right to make this statement on behalf of the business community in Cornwall. From my meetings with our members, I know that there are very many who believe that the deal proposed by Mrs May is worse than no deal, or remaining. They believe from both sides that the negotiation and deal is botched.
I completely agree with you. Also if he had the interests of the businesses he’s so connected with then he’d at least take the opportunity to push for a people’s vote, not a sodding ‘push the red button and get it on with’ approach.
I thoroughly agree with you Kevin; this is a very reckless thing to do based only on “anecdotal research”. A proper poll of Chamber members was required here at the very least. I for one much prefer the option of a people’s vote with option to Remain.
This was going to be a car crash for us, whichever way we voted, because there was no clear guide to what we were voting on. Then when the vote was for Brexit, we were advised that negotiations would be conducted on the basis of no deal is better than a bad deal. Now we have remainers saying they want a peoples vote with remain a possibility because they do not like the “May Deal” and brexitors saying the “May Deal” is worse than the no deal situation. This speech outlines for me how the EU have conducted themselves to create the “May Deal” and also indicates what should be done to reform the EU, if we end up staying https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNh3312dTtA