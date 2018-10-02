Join Business Insights Group

The recently launched Cornwall Work and Health Beacon Project is inviting business people to join its Business Insights Group.

The initiative is looking to those of you who are either passionate about or are facing difficulties related to the employment of people with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

You certainly don’t have to be an expert or have direct experience in your business, but if you feel you have anything to share on this subject, the programme wants to hear from you.

There will be three sessions across Cornwall at the end of October to discuss knowledge, thoughts and experiences around employing and retaining those with disabilities or long-term health conditions which will help guide a Cornwall wide marketing campaign aimed at building employers’ confidence around the project.

A round of seminars will then be held to disseminate the findings from the sessions and discuss appropriate courses of action for the campaign.

If you are interested in joining the group, complete this short survey by October 5.

For more information, you can also email beaconproject@cioslep.com