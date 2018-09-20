New business mentoring partnership

South West Business Mentors has been appointed the local partner in Cornwall with Start Your Own Business (SYOB).

SYOB offers assistance for entrepreneurs throughout the UK, wishing to start or expand their business.

South West Business Mentors has been assisting entrepreneurs for over 20 years and has a small team of mentors but is now wishing to expand the team in order to offer the services throughout Cornwall.

Peter de Snoo, the founder of South West Business Mentors, says that “There are many potential entrepreneurs in Cornwall who need assistance in starting a business but are not sure where to obtain such assistance,” said South West Business Mentors founder Peter de Snoo.