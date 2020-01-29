Plastic-free packaging firm Flexi-Hex is launching a crowdfunding campaign.

Based in Porthleven, Flexi-Hex is now available in 19 countries with over 154,000 sleeves sold, removing the equivalent of 389Km of bubble wrap.

According to Flexi Hex, current sales are showing 174% year on year growth. The global protective packaging market is estimated to be worth $756 Billion annually and the potential for Flexi-Hex is far reaching.

Founders Sam and Will Boex recognised the impact that single use plastic was having on their local and the world’s marine environment. Their passion for surfing and their personal experience of transporting boards around the globe inspired them to create a sustainable packaging sleeve for the board sports industry.

Sam Boex said: “Consumers and industry are seeking sustainable alternatives to single use plastic packaging. We hope the raise will enable us to extend our product offering beyond boardsports and drinks into new markets and to expand our team to attract some of the best talent in the industry and to keep driving product innovation.”

Flexi-Hex will be launching its campaign via crowdcube at the start of February and will be live for 30 days.