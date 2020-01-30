Promotional merchandise company Fluid Branding has chosen the new Enterprise Space for Advanced Manufacturing (ESAM) at its headquarters.

The business was founded in Cornwall but now has seven UK offices, together with operations in Dublin, Amsterdam, Malta and China, and two partnership ventures in the US. Clients include Google, Virgin, Sky and American Airlines.

With an aspiration to continue to grow 20% year-on-year, the company is moving its Cornwall team of more than 50 staff from its existing base in St Austell, to 4,000 sq ft of modern offices at ESAM, which offers access to additional break-out space, meeting and support facilities and the capacity for further expansion.

ESAM is the first phase of the new Carluddon Technology Park and a centrepiece of the West Carclaze Garden Village, a multi-million-pound regeneration project taking place in mid Cornwall.

Miles Lovegrove, MD of Fluid Branding, said the office space would be home to its design team, creative support, sales team and tech teams for eCommerce development and new systems infrastructure.

“We are delighted to be reaffirming our commitment to Cornwall and the St Austell Area – where it all started for us – by investing in this important move to new headquarters at ESAM. It is a fantastic, landmark building in an inspirational location with the space for us to grow and think.”

He added: “We are a technology and marketing focused organisation, which is expanding and commercialising advancements in merchandise manufacturing through innovative print methods, 3D printing, and new sustainable manufacturing processes.”