SAPC releases 2020 calendar

St Austell Printing Company has once again teamed up with local students on a project which will help raise money for a much-loved local charity.

The highly-anticipated SAPC calendar has been unveiled, featuring artwork by talented third-year Falmouth University Illustration students.

This year’s theme is “Land, Sea and Air”, three key ingredients which help define Cornwall’s identity. Illustrations feature Cornwall’s indigenous wildlife, the story of how the Minack Theatre was born and even a light-hearted tale of how Cornwall Air Ambulance helped to save Christmas.

Thousands of calendars have been printed and are being sent to SAPC’s clients across the UK. Copies are also available to buy on the SAPC website, with all money raised going to Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

Matt Bunt, SAPC’s marketing and communications manager, said: “This is the fifth year we’ve worked with the students at Falmouth and the quality of the illustrations as well as the original ideas has really impressed us.”

Bunt and SAPC designer, Ben Pipe, were given the unenviable task of selecting the winning illustrations.

“Nearly 40 artists submitted illustrations based around the brief, which we had to whittle down to the final 13,” Bunt added. “There were some very tough decisions. If only 2020 was made up of 40 months, then we would have found a home for every single one of them.”