St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) is set to feature in a special documentary on Channel 4 this Christmas.

‘The Secret World of Toys at Christmas’ will lift the lid on three iconic toy, crafts and games manufacturers – including the card game Top Trumps which is manufactured in SAPC’s factory here in Cornwall.

Top Trumps owner Winning Moves shares the history of the iconic card game as well as revealing how its teams come up with the content and design for the packs.

The show then follows the manufacturing process of the packs and the specialist machinery involved. The company produces around two million packs a year, with one pack coming off the production line every two seconds.

Beth Mayman, SAPC’s operations manager, said: “We’re very proud to work with Winning Moves to manufacture Top Trumps here in Cornwall and pleased to be given the opportunity to demonstrate our team’s contribution in creating cards for such an iconic brand.

“Working with Winning Moves, we have printed packs featuring everything from Harry Potter, to Star Wars and other Disney films such as Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4. The show features the printing of one of the most popular Top Trumps packs, Dinosaurs.”

The one-off special also features other famous brands such as Crayola in the USA and Steiff teddy bears in Germany. The film will also allow viewers to gain access to FAO Schwarz, New York’s biggest and most famous toy store; before an exclusive access reveal of its first UK store, a proud new addition to Selfridges, Oxford Street.

‘The Secret World of Toys at Christmas’ will be broadcast at 7pm, Monday December 23 on Channel 4.