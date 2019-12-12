A local geologist was crowned the Rising Star in Mining at the 17th Annual Mines & Money Awards.

Lucy Crane is a senior exploration geologist at Cornish Lithium, the Penryn-based company that is using digital technology to evaluate whether lithium-enriched geothermal waters, circulating deep beneath Cornwall’s surface, could contribute a significant proportion of the domestic supply of this battery metal that the UK needs as it transitions to a de-carbonised economy.

The Mines & Money Awards ceremony is the largest mining investment event in Europe at which 500 industry leaders and global heavyweights gather to honour the companies and individuals who have excelled.

“I am thrilled to have won the Rising Star in Mining award at this year’s Mines and Money conference in London,” she said. “It was a total surprise, but the recognition is wonderful. I would also like to say a big thank you to Cornish Lithium for giving me the opportunity to be part of such an innovative and dynamic team so early on in my career.”

Cornish Lithium recently commenced drilling two research boreholes in the Gwennap area of Cornwall with the permission of local landowners and those who own the mineral rights below. The precise location of these boreholes was determined following three years of extensive research and digital modelling of the subsurface by Cornish Lithium’s team of geoscientists.

Lithium is a vital component of lithium-ion batteries, such as those that are used in electric vehicles and mobile ‘phones, and demand for this metal of the future is rapidly rising as we move away from our reliance on fossil fuels.