European Springs & Pressings, one of the largest suspension spring manufacturers in Europe, has confirmed its commitment to the automotive sector with the recent purchase of a large-scale powder coating line.

Doubling throughput, improving quality, enhancing efficiencies and capable of managing a wider spectrum of spring sizes, the acquisition is a further investment in the spring manufacturers future.

Michael Gibbs, MD at the Redruth-based manufacturer, said: “Our parent company, Lesjofors, has invested millions across our Cornwall operations in recent years and this is testament to the hard work of our team and the quality of our product lines.

“Bucking the widely broadcast reservation in investment, their response to our customer’s demands has seen our company turnover grow from £19 million to £23 million in the last two years.”

Additionally, new software and touch screen systems are being installed to further enhance the control, efficiency and productivity of the new line, alongside new digital response units which monitor and enhance the powder coverage across the spring units.

Gibbs added: “Despite today’s political uncertainty, our faith in UK manufacturing is certain.”