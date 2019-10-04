Two prominent advocates of Cornwall have presented St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) with a special accreditation, recognising its commitment to manufacturing in the county.

The family-run company has become the only printing company to be awarded the Made in Cornwall accreditation as part of the official Cornwall Council scheme, which recognises businesses who manufacture their products in the county.

Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall and St Austell Mayor Cllr Tim Styles were invited on a tour of the sustainable factory on the outskirts of St Austell. Here they met members of the SAPC team and learnt more about the specialist processes involved in manufacturing printed products, including greetings cards, leaflets, brochures, book covers and playing cards.

The accreditation was made possible after a range of investments by SAPC, including a new instant-drying press, expanding its digital printshop, introducing a new specialist finishing department and installing one of Cornwall’s largest roof-based solar panel arrays.

Peter Moody, SAPC’s owner and managing director, said: “This accreditation is proof of our commitment to the economy of the county, our valued team and helping to promote what the manufacturing sector in Cornwall can achieve.

“Where other printing companies regularly outsource their work, we’re proud to keep all core aspects of our printing and finishing under one roof.”

Colonel Bolitho added: “I was really delighted to be able to present the St Austell Printing Company with their Made in Cornwall Award. Successful and growing businesses are the key to prosperity in Cornwall and it is great to see a company that is developing and nurturing Cornish talent.”