Entries are now open for the Cornwall Manufacturers Group’s (CMG) biannual awards.

Manufacturing is a hugely important industry for Cornwall, accounting for 10% of the Duchy’s GVA, a figure which jumps to 25% when combined with the closely-aligned construction industry.

Manufacturers from all sectors are being encouraged to enter the awards, which will be presented at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay, on the planned night of Brexit (Oct 31)

With six categories up for grabs, the awards will celebrate the outstanding contribution apprentices, innovators, sustainable practices as well as business leaders and exporters have had on the industry.

Eric Nicholls, chair of the CMG, said: “With Brexit uncertainty weighing on UK manufacturers minds, the day’s events at parliament will be reflected on by the award night’s guest speaker Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the UK’s representative voice, of the manufacturing industry.

“Our awards night has always been a huge highlight in the manufacturing calendar. This year it couldn’t be closer to the coal face reaction to Brexit – in whichever form it takes – and I urge everyone who manufactures to take part in the awards and be part of something truly unique.”

Deadline for entries closes on August 30. For more information, online registration and tickets, click here.