South west waste management firm DCW has snapped up a Devon-based plastic processing company as part of its strategic expansion plans.

DCW’s acquisition of Ivybridge-based Polymer Industries – now renamed DCW Polymers – is the latest in a series of deals for DCW, which announced its expansion into Cornwall earlier this year with the acquisition of Alpha Logic.

MD, Simon Almond, said: “Polymer Industries brings a wealth of expertise in plastic re-use, as well as our own processing facility where we can develop UK markets for the plastics we already collect, making a fully traceable loop.

“Having the knowledge of plastic in house enables us to help our clients with packaging choices and a facility in the South West where it can be re-processed. We are particularly pleased to have kept all nine full-time staff from Polymer Industries and look forward to creating more jobs for south west residents at DCW Polymers.”