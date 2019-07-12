Cornish Lithium has launched a £1 million crowdfunding campaign.

Cornish Lithium was formed in 2016 with the aim of using modern digital exploration techniques to explore for lithium and other valuable ‘battery metals’ in Cornwall.

The campaign, on the Crowdcube platform, will go towards progressing the company’s drilling programme and expanding ongoing exploration in the region.

CEO Jeremy Wrathall said: “We are very happy to announce that the campaign is now live. This is a really exciting time for Cornish Lithium and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has expressed such interest in the company, which provided the momentum to begin this crowdfunding campaign.

“It is a testament to the work that we are doing and a demonstration of the awareness and drive for a future supply chain of lithium and battery metals within the UK.

“We strongly believe in the potential of lithium extraction in the county and look forward to welcoming new, as well as seasoned, investors to join us on the exciting journey ahead. The potential to develop a new industry in Cornwall, focussed on metals which will be key to a low-carbon future, could be of huge importance for the future of British industry.”