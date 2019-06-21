Video: 15 Years of Frugi

Organic children’s clothing brand, Frugi, is marking its 15th anniversary with a unique view into its organic cotton production in India.

The mini-series, ‘15 Years of Frugi’, takes a behind the scenes journey to India visiting the organic cotton farmers, tailors and factories. The series brings to life the Frugi supply chain, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS).

Frugi CEO Hugo Adams joined the business in August last year. He said: “Lucy and Kurt (Jewson) created a business 15 years ago that has seen exceptional growth year-on-year because they stuck to their beliefs of strong ethical and environmental values.

“In an age where everyone is talking about fast fashion and asking who made my clothes, it is refreshing to know that Frugi has always done this and is only doing more.”

“In January, I visited our factories in India and met the farmers who grow our organic cotton and the factory workers that turn this into yarn and cut the cloth that makes our clothing. It was an incredible journey and a great way to celebrate 15 years of Frugi.”

Helston-based Frugi has been shortlisted in two categories for the Cornwall Business Awards, which will be announced at a gala ceremony next week (June 27).