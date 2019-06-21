Falmouth-based Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology has been celebrating International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) with Goonhilly Earth Station.

INWED (June 23) is an annual global initiative to celebrate and raise the profile of female engineers within the industry, driven by the Women’s Engineering Society.

To mark the day, WMFTG invited 62 local primary school children to Goonhilly Earth Station today (June 21) where they were involved in two interactive STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) activities and a site tour of Goonhilly. One of the activities will include students using Watson-Marlow’s pumps to dose the right amount of ‘rocket fuel’ that will be used to propel a 3D model space shuttle.

Rachel Pallett, sales director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, said: “International Women in Engineering Day presents an important opportunity to rebalance diversity in the workplace; and this must start with inspiring younger generations.

As women only make up around 12% of the UK’s engineering and technology workforce, companies like ours must do all we can to promote engineering and STEM roles as exciting, inclusive, and rewarding careers. There are incredible opportunities out there for female engineering and technology professionals; the sky is the limit.”

A networking event has also been organised which will be attended by local council representatives, teachers, WMFTG employees and STEM enthusiasts.