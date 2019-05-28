Marine-i grant powers Armada

Armada Engineering, a global leader in marine hydraulics, is developing an innovative new powerpack for marine applications, with the aid of a £27k grant from Marine-i.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is designed to help the marine tech sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly grow through harnessing the full potential of research and innovation.

Armada Engineering has devised a mobile powerpack that can be deployed for a wide range of marine maintenance tasks, including hydraulic flushing.

MD, Joff Collins, says it can offer many advantages over conventional equipment.

“We currently supply a range of electric power packs and flushing packs into the marine sector, operating as standalone units,” he said.

“This new power pack is fitted with an intelligent HMI interface and Telematics. It will be diesel driven, enabling it to operate in virtually any location and it has built-in genset and compressed air capabilities. As a result, Armada’s powerpack will provide a ‘one stop solution’ for many different types of marine O&M tasks.”

Matt Hodson, Marine Hub operations director at Cornwall Development Company and a partner in Marine-i agrees. He said: “This is a brilliant concept which will appeal across many marine sectors, including the offshore, superyacht, shipping, and commercial fishing markets.”