ISO Spaces collects Fast Track award

ISO Spaces has collected its award for landing a spot in The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100.

The Fast Track 100 ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest growing sales.

The Truro-based business joined the other Fast Track companies and leading entrepreneurs in the UK at a special presentation dinner at the Branson family home near Oxford.

MD, Ben Treleaven said: “When Gregg and I started the business five years ago, I was asked about my ambitions for the company, to which I replied ‘featuring in The Sunday Times business section’.

“After being included as one of ‘10 Rising Companies to Watch’ in 2017 and now to have placed as the tenth fastest-growing company in the UK has exceeded even our own expectations. This achievement highlights the talent and commitment we have in the team that we’ve developed over the last few years and sets us up perfectly for what we know is going to be a period of even faster growth.

“Moving forwards, our main focus is going to be the production of permanently portable social and affordable housing units. We’ve recently landed our third development of emergency accommodation in Ealing and it’s hugely gratifying that our innovative and flexible building solutions are able to make such a meaningful contribution to easing the UK housing crisis.”

This success comes off the back of a 2018 Crowdcube investment campaign that enabled the Truro-headquartered company to relocate its manufacturing to a larger facility in Kent, to meet demand, in addition to growing the team to 29.