Fitzgerald Lighting has installed a new LED lighting scheme in the engineering workshop at Alan Snow Agricultural Engineers Ltd in Launceston.

Starting in the back of a van in 1982, Alan Snow is now the distributor for leading tractor brands Fendt (Devon and Cornwall), Massey Ferguson (Cornwall and West Devon) and Valtra (Cornwall and West & South Devon).

The company operates from premises in Holsworthy, Launceston and Truro, employs over 40 staff and has recently marked 35 years of trading and 25 years as an authorised Fendt dealer.

Wayne Rundle, director at Alan Snow, said: “When you run a business there always seems to be a list of things that need upgrading or replacing and I must admit lights never seemed high on the agenda. Our engineers were constantly complaining about a lack of light in the workshop and we had various lights on stands that always seemed to be getting damaged. We were also constantly replacing bulbs which was a waste of time and effort.

“We have work benches around the side of the workshop but due to poor lighting these were constantly being pulled around causing conflict between the staff. I think the biggest benefit is that our engineers no longer need head torches and the workshop is a brighter and nicer place to work.”