Seasalt Cornwall has completed the £1 million acquisition of an industrial unit on the Treleigh Estate in Redruth.

The fashion brand has its distribution centre next door and will be relocating its finance and business systems teams from its Falmouth office to join other existing departments at Treleigh, effectively creating a two-site head office.

Seasalt’s chief financial officer, Malcolm Macdonald, said: “This acquisition allows us to be more agile and future-focused as our business expands and it was an obvious choice to continue to invest in the Treleigh site.”

Extending to more than 18,600 sq ft, the property comprises two attached high specification industrial units with car park, yard and landscaped areas on a 1.4-acre site.

The property was sold through Stratton Creber Commercial, within days of coming to market. Agency surveyor, Joseph Rea, said: “Good quality industrial opportunities of this size are few and far between, so we were not surprised to see strong levels of interest and a speedy sale.”