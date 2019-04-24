Helston-based staircase manufacturer Spiral UK has completed its latest project, for art deco café chain Centenary Lounge.

The feature staircase is in Centenary Lounge’s new flagship outlet in Worcester and recaptures the glamour of the 1930s. “Our vision was to have a stunning, sweeping staircase that would echo the grand style of the classic ocean liner, The Queen Mary,” said founder Aasia Baig.

Spiral UK’s MD, Eric Nicholls, said: “It was a real privilege for our team to work on such a prestigious project and with such an inspiring brief. We were able to use top quality materials that truly reflect the luxurious style and superb craftsmanship of the art deco era.

“The staircase is crafted in steel with closed risers and treads fashioned from white washed oak, while the client’s walnut clad balustrade has a stainless steel handrail which helps to accentuate the beautiful curve and flow of the staircase. This design concept is carried through to the upper floor landing, where we have created an elegant stainless steel balustrade with an exquisite walnut handrail. We like to think that this classic staircase would indeed have looked perfectly at home on The Queen Mary.”

This is the latest project completed by Spiral UK, which has secured a string of high-profile new business wins in the last year. These include feature staircases for the Sony Interactive head office, for the Salesforce Tower in London and for the new Launchpad Building at Falmouth University, as well as escape staircases for Exeter University and the Dyson Campus in Wiltshire.